Two men arrested after car stolen in Derry

Police in Derry say they’ve made two arrests after a car was stolen in the city yesterday evening.

They say at approximately 7.25pm, they received a report that a black Audi A5 had been taken from a car park at a shopping centre in the Orchard Street area.

Later that evening, whilst officers were responding to a separate report in the Margaret Street area, the vehicle was located nearby.

Two men in their 30s, at the scene on suspicion of a number of related driving offences, including taking a motor vehicle without authority.

One of the men became aggressive towards police during the course of arrest and attempted to assault them. according to the PSNI statement. He also spat on an officer.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.