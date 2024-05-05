Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Centenary of the death of Garda John Mullins to be marked in Bruckless

A Mass, followed by an unveiling of a commemorative plaque, will be held at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless at 2pm today, to mark the Centenary of the death of Garda John Murrin. Some of John’s surviving relatives and members of An Garda Síochána will be in attendance.

John (Jack) Murrin was born in 1898 across the road, in what is now known as Mary Murrins. He joined an Garda Síochána having previously worked in the family business, served in the Irish Volunteers (1918-1922) and the National Army (1922-1923).

On the 6th May 1924, Jack and his colleague Sergeant Thomas Griffin, went as members of Ireland’s new unarmed Police force to apprehend a suspect for a shooting on the previous day at another unarmed member of An Garda Síochána. Both men were fatally shot by the suspect that day, with John succumbing to his wounds 5 months later.

They, along with other members of An Garda Síochana killed in this period, knowingly went out to police a country emerging from years of civil strife, a War of Independence and subsequent Civil War, knowing the mortal danger they faced but determined to provide an unarmed and accepted police service for their people.

Everybody is very welcome to attend the event.

