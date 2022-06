The angiogram service is to be retained at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Concern has been growing over the past number of weeks as the service was to be withdrawn at the end of this month.

A meeting between the Saolta Health Care Group and members of the Regional Health Forum and Oireachtas members was told that the go ahead has been given for the angiogram service to be provided by the hospital itself.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it’s a significant move for health services in Donegal: