Residents and businesses in South Donegal are warned of possible water outages today as repairs to a burst watermain get underway.

Donegal Town, Drumsrooske, Orchard Drive, Orchard Park and surrounding areas will be affected.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 3pm this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend that an allowance of up to three hours is made for supplies to fully return.