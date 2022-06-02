Gardai highlight three Donegal detections as National Slowdown Day continues

374 drivers have been detected breaking the speed limit so far on National Slow Down Day.
78,911 cars have been checked during the first nine hours of the operation.
A car was detected travelling at 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Road, while another was caught doing 101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R239 at Drumadooey, Fahan.
Another car was detected doing 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R245 at Cashelshanaghan, outside Letterkenny.
************
Full statement –
In the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day (07:00 to 16:00), An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 78,911 vehicles and detected 374 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:
140km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin
87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin4 Dublin
86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin
85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal
84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin 8 Dublin
81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly
80km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Pontoon Road Castlebar Mayo
78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Church Street Clara Offaly
77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Ballinatray Lower Courtown Wexford
119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin
74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R135 Coolshannagh Monaghan Monaghan
72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry
72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Mallow Cork
71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R188 Drumbear Monaghan Monaghan
71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Charleville Cork
71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R661 Holycross Holycross Tipperary
70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo
69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dodder View Road Dublin14 Dublin
109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Redbog Carrickmacross Louth
68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the L2211 Coolroe Ballincollig Cork
67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh
67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road Waterford Waterford
67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cusack Road Ennis Clare
67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Blackboy Road Limerick Limerick
66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dublin Road Athlone Westmeath
66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N21 Abbeyfeale East Abbeyfeale Limerick
66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cashel Road Cahir Tipperary
65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clare Street Limerick Limerick
65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Gracefield Road Portarlington Offaly
103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R448 Crookstown Upper Ballytore Kildare
64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R628 Conna Cork
64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R556 Montanagay Abbeydorney Kerry
101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R239 Drumadooey Fahan Donegal
63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Demesne Monasterevin Kildare
63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Tonlegee Road Dublin5 Dublin
63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N63 Moylough More Moylough Galway
62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Ballyvareen Kildimo Limerick
62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois
61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R731 Ballywilliam Wexford
97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R245 Cashelshanaghan Letterkenny Donegal
97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3700 Cloonymeenaghan Riverstown Sligo
97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N52 Mounthenry Birr Offaly
59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 Ardagh Limerick
59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Killarney Road Kenmare Kerry
94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Knockronaghan Emyvale Monaghan
94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R498 Ballinlonty Borrisoleigh Tipperary
70km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Kilcarn Navan Meath
92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R726 Johnstown Carlow Carlow
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.