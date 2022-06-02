Gardai highlight three Donegal detections as National Slowdown Day continues

374 drivers have been detected breaking the speed limit so far on National Slow Down Day.

78,911 cars have been checked during the first nine hours of the operation.

A car was detected travelling at 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Road, while another was caught doing 101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R239 at Drumadooey, Fahan.

Another car was detected doing 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R245 at Cashelshanaghan, outside Letterkenny.

************

Full statement –

In the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day (07:00 to 16:00), An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 78,911 vehicles and detected 374 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

140km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin4 Dublin

86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin

85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin 8 Dublin

81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly

80km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Pontoon Road Castlebar Mayo

78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Church Street Clara Offaly

77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Ballinatray Lower Courtown Wexford

119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R135 Coolshannagh Monaghan Monaghan

72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry

72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Mallow Cork

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R188 Drumbear Monaghan Monaghan

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Charleville Cork

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R661 Holycross Holycross Tipperary

70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo

69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dodder View Road Dublin14 Dublin

109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Redbog Carrickmacross Louth

68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the L2211 Coolroe Ballincollig Cork

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road Waterford Waterford

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cusack Road Ennis Clare

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Blackboy Road Limerick Limerick

66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dublin Road Athlone Westmeath

66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N21 Abbeyfeale East Abbeyfeale Limerick

66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cashel Road Cahir Tipperary

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clare Street Limerick Limerick

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Gracefield Road Portarlington Offaly

103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R448 Crookstown Upper Ballytore Kildare

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R628 Conna Cork

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R556 Montanagay Abbeydorney Kerry

101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R239 Drumadooey Fahan Donegal

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Demesne Monasterevin Kildare

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Tonlegee Road Dublin5 Dublin

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N63 Moylough More Moylough Galway

62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Ballyvareen Kildimo Limerick

62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois

61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R731 Ballywilliam Wexford

97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R245 Cashelshanaghan Letterkenny Donegal

97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3700 Cloonymeenaghan Riverstown Sligo

97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N52 Mounthenry Birr Offaly

59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 Ardagh Limerick

59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Killarney Road Kenmare Kerry

94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Knockronaghan Emyvale Monaghan

94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R498 Ballinlonty Borrisoleigh Tipperary

70km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Kilcarn Navan Meath

92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R726 Johnstown Carlow Carlow

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.