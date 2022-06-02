Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Inquest rules deaths of Rescue 116 crew were accidental

The jury at the inquest into the deaths of four Irish coast guard crew on Rescue 116 has returned verdicts of accidental deaths.

The aircraft crashed in very poor visibility off county Mayo on March 14th, 2017 during a search and rescue mission.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was pulled from the sea hours after the crash, while co-pilot Captain Mark Duffy’s body was found 12 days later.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never found.

The jury of eight started deliberations yesterday and returned their verdicts this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Missing Derry woman has been located

2 June 2022
helicopter
News, Top Stories

Inquest rules deaths of Rescue 116 crew were accidental

2 June 2022
Email-Signature-1
News

ISPCC Unique Ascent Challenge

2 June 2022
coastguard rnli
News, Top Stories

People urged to exercise caution in the water over the bank holiday weekend

2 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Missing Derry woman has been located

2 June 2022
helicopter
News, Top Stories

Inquest rules deaths of Rescue 116 crew were accidental

2 June 2022
Email-Signature-1
News

ISPCC Unique Ascent Challenge

2 June 2022
coastguard rnli
News, Top Stories

People urged to exercise caution in the water over the bank holiday weekend

2 June 2022
0
News

Celebrating ten years of Change in Donegal

2 June 2022
luh-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donnelly promises action to tackle rising waiting lists

2 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube