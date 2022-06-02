Inquest rules deaths of Rescue 116 crew were accidental

The jury at the inquest into the deaths of four Irish coast guard crew on Rescue 116 has returned verdicts of accidental deaths.

The aircraft crashed in very poor visibility off county Mayo on March 14th, 2017 during a search and rescue mission.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick was pulled from the sea hours after the crash, while co-pilot Captain Mark Duffy’s body was found 12 days later.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never found.

The jury of eight started deliberations yesterday and returned their verdicts this afternoon.