Calling all thrill-seekers to take part in the ISPCC Unique Ascent Challenge on Saturday, July 9th, 2022. It includes three exciting activities; abseiling, rock-climbing and a sea Tyrolean traverse on the beautiful Donegal coastline. This adrenaline-induced challenge is the ultimate corporate day out, or challenge to complete with your friends.

The funds raised by taking on this amazing challenge will help us to help children and young people know that they matter, that they are not alone and that they will always have support from us when they need it most.

Participants can make their own way to Cruit Island in Donegal or else take a coach from Baggot Street, Dublin. Either way, the action will kick off in Donegal at 10.30am and, don’t worry, in between the challenges, there will be time to trek around the beautiful island.

Lunch and dinner will be provided and the coach will leave Donegal around 7.30pm and return participants back to Dublin’s Baggot Street.

Training will be provided on the day by specialist company Unique Ascent and you just need a standard level of fitness to take part. So get your runners on and sign up for this wonderful day out.

Places are limited so make sure you register yourself or your team on the form below.

Fundraising target: A non-refundable €50 deposit to be paid when registering, followed by an individual fundraising target of €500 which will help us ensure we are here for every child, whatever problems they face and whatever’s on their mind.

For more information, go to www.ispcc.ie/event/unique-ascent-for-childline-by-ispcc-2022/