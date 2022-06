National Slow Down Day is in effect until 7am tomorrow as Gardai call on drivers to reduce their speed for the weekend.

New research from the Road Safety Authority has found three quarters of drivers speed on roads with posted limits of 50 kilometres.

The Junior Minister for Transport has called the study ‘concerning’ as many urban speed zones are busy with pedestrians and cyclists.

90 people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes during the June Bank Holiday in the last five years.