Public consultation launched on the regeneration of Rathmullan

A public consultation has been launched for the Rathmullan Heritage Led Regeneration Project.

A public information event is being held today from 3pm to 8pm at the St. Vincent de Paul Centre, Rathmullan and the consultation will run until Thursday 16th June 2022..

The project aims to restore the town’s heritage, town centre renewal and rural regeneration in proposing the transformation of landmark and under utilised assets at the historic core of Rathmullan.

Specifically the project and draft designs focus on two of the key built heritage assets in Rathmullan: The Napoleonic Gun Battery and Rathmullan Abbey both of which are Protected Structures.

It is intended to celebrate these assets as heritage bookends to a refined heritage led public realm where social purpose, economic function and sense of place are firmly re-established.

The project will also include the development of a Community Hub as a unique and flexible space with digital capacities for the community, business and remote working.

The public consultation will run between today and Thursday 16th June 2022.

The Draft Designs maybe viewed in one of the following ways:

At a public information event from 3pm-8pm on today (Thursday) at the St. Vincent de Paul Centre, Rathmullan.

(This is a drop-in event and pre-appointment is not necessary. Everyone welcome. Come along and view the draft designs and meet the design team)

Or Online at: www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects/

Submissions or observations on the draft design proposals may be made on or before Thursday 16th June 2022, by