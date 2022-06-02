Woman missing from Derry believed to be in Donegal

Police believe a woman missing from Derry may be in Donegal.

They say they are growing increasingly concerned for 32 year old Toni Ann Shea.

She is said to have last made contact with family in the Derry area early this morning at around 2am.

Police say Toni is believed to drive a white Peugeot 2008 and may be in Donegal.

She is described as being 5ft 1 in height with short brown hair in a side parting style, longer on one side and may have a piercing on her right cheek and a nose ring.

Anyone with any information relating to Toni’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.