Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

All the big names on Donegal Rally entry

The 2022 Donegal International Rally was launched on Friday night at the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Donegal Rally and founding members from half a decade ago were in attendances along with former winners and those who want to win later this month.

To mark the occasion, on the Sunday of the event some of the cars and winners from years gone by will again get the opportunity to take on a few stages on the final day with Vincent Bonner, John Lyons, James Cullen and Ari Vatanen set to get behind the wheel.

At the head of the field  the cream of the crop of the Irish scene will take on over 300 kilometres in the county with Alastair Fisher, Callum Devine and the Moffet brothers heading the list.

Click here for full entry list.

see below interviews with Brian Brogan, Rory Kennedy and James Cullen at the launch in Rosapenna.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Back to the Saturday Morning Rewind with Rory Farrell

3 June 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday June 3rd

3 June 2022
Jonathan-Buckley-MLA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Video mocking Michaela McAreavey is ‘vile’ – DUP MLA

3 June 2022
bimpic
News, Top Stories

BIM’s Brexit initiative now open for applications

3 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Back to the Saturday Morning Rewind with Rory Farrell

3 June 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday June 3rd

3 June 2022
Jonathan-Buckley-MLA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Video mocking Michaela McAreavey is ‘vile’ – DUP MLA

3 June 2022
bimpic
News, Top Stories

BIM’s Brexit initiative now open for applications

3 June 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Defective Blocks Bill won’t be published until June 21st

3 June 2022
School
News

Smart Moves: Free Resilience Building for Sixth Class

3 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube