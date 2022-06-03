All the big names on Donegal Rally entry

The 2022 Donegal International Rally was launched on Friday night at the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Donegal Rally and founding members from half a decade ago were in attendances along with former winners and those who want to win later this month.

To mark the occasion, on the Sunday of the event some of the cars and winners from years gone by will again get the opportunity to take on a few stages on the final day with Vincent Bonner, John Lyons, James Cullen and Ari Vatanen set to get behind the wheel.

At the head of the field the cream of the crop of the Irish scene will take on over 300 kilometres in the county with Alastair Fisher, Callum Devine and the Moffet brothers heading the list.

Click here for full entry list.

see below interviews with Brian Brogan, Rory Kennedy and James Cullen at the launch in Rosapenna.

