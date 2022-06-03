Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC outlines plans to boost social housing provision

Donegal County Council says additional staff have been approved by government to assist with the delivery of housing, both in terms of construction and acquisition.

All targets are subject to the Council undertaking due diligence on concrete blocks, including professional testing and geologist reports on blocks utilised on each construction and turnkey scheme.

Officials were asked a number of questions about future plans by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

Cllr Brogan was told there are currently 262 homes either on site, or at design/tender stage on the Councils own landbank, with projects in Annagry, Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Letterkenny, Lifford, Loughanure and Raphoe. (Full details below).

The council says a key focus going forward is the identification of further lands suitable for social
housing, and to date, additional land acquisitions in Killybegs and Dunfanaghy are well advanced in the
conveyancing process.

A range of other sites have been identified, some of them at negotiation stage and others at earlier stages in the process of consideration.

ll are being examined on a cross directorate basis via local area teams, who are also examining a number of schemes under the turnkey option.

Contracts have been signed for 38 units that are now under construction in Donegal Town, with further potential options at Carndonagh, Milford, Ballyshannon, Convoy and Ballybofey at advanced stages of consideration.

There are also options in other locations, including Gweedore, Letterkenny, Falcarragh, Carrigart and Moville.

 

 

