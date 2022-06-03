Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New gambling support service launched in Donegal

A new support service to assist people dealing with harmful gambling is now available at Finn Valley Family Resource Centre, and The Forge Family Resource Centre, Pettigo.

The National Problem Gambling Support Service was officially launched in Donegal this week by Gambling Awareness Trust, and will provide professional and confidential counselling services to those experiencing harmful gambling and their families.

Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust, says research shows that for every single person identified with a ‘gambling disorder’, up to six other people are impacted significantly, and the service is also for them……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gamble awareness
Audio, News, Top Stories

New gambling support service launched in Donegal

3 June 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

DCC outlines plans to boost social housing provision

3 June 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai highlight three Donegal detections as National Slowdown Day continues

2 June 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 2nd

2 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gamble awareness
Audio, News, Top Stories

New gambling support service launched in Donegal

3 June 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

DCC outlines plans to boost social housing provision

3 June 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai highlight three Donegal detections as National Slowdown Day continues

2 June 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday June 2nd

2 June 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Missing Derry woman has been located

2 June 2022
helicopter
News, Top Stories

Inquest rules deaths of Rescue 116 crew were accidental

2 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube