New gambling support service launched in Donegal

A new support service to assist people dealing with harmful gambling is now available at Finn Valley Family Resource Centre, and The Forge Family Resource Centre, Pettigo.

The National Problem Gambling Support Service was officially launched in Donegal this week by Gambling Awareness Trust, and will provide professional and confidential counselling services to those experiencing harmful gambling and their families.

Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust, says research shows that for every single person identified with a ‘gambling disorder’, up to six other people are impacted significantly, and the service is also for them……………