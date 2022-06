The preparations for the Donegal International Rally are well underway with less than two weeks to the event.

The rally will begin on Friday the 17th of June and will finished on Sunday the 19th June.

At the events launch at the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings, Oisin Kelly caught up with Callum Devine.

Donegal man Declan Gallagher is looking to put in a big performance on his home event.