New research shows 1 in 5 suffer with depression after contracting Covid

New research on “long Covid” shows one in five people suffer from moderate or severe depression after contracting the virus.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin, along with North Dublin GPs, studied the long-term effects the virus had on 155 people over 14 months.

The study also found 25 percent were still suffering from notable symptoms a year after their infection.

Consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital and Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, Professor Jack Lambert, says brain-related symptoms persisted in many participants: