Clones to host Donegal v Armagh

The Donegal Armagh All Ireland qualifier will be played out in Clones next Sunday 12th June with a 4pm throw in.

The sides were paired together in the round two draw earlier on Monday and will meet for the second time in the championship this season.

Donegal have the upper hand on the Orchard men having won their Ulster Championship quarter final in Ballybofey but Armagh have bounced back by beating the All Ireland Champions Tyrone.

Sunday’s Donegal v Armagh battle will be LIVE on Highland.

There will be a Croke Park double header on Saturday with Roscommon taking on Clare at 3:45pm and that will be followed by Mayo’s clash with Kildare also at GAA HQ with throw at 6pm.

The other qualifier will take place on Sunday at 1:30pm which will see Cork play Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to a home & away arrangement between the Counties.