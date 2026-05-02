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Man arrested following discovery of Class A,B and C drugs in Derry

Police in Derry have made an arrest and seized suspected drugs yesterday.

One man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences, including possession with intent to supply class A, and being concerned in supply of Class A drugs after he was detained in the Lower Street area of the city and found to have suspected Class A drugs on his person, and suspected drugs paraphernalia.

Following a further search of a residential property, a quantity of suspected Class B and C drugs were seized together with a mobile phone.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them via 101.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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