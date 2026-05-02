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Man charged to court following Derry drugs seizure

A man has been charged to court following an arrest made by officers in Derry in the Lower Road area yesterday.

The 33-year-old has been charged with a number of drug-related offences including, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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