Beattie 'frustrated' as Coveney questions UK's sincerity on Protocol discussions

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said no-one in the EU believes the UK is serious about negotiating a solution to issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Simon Coveney has said work needs to be done to arrest the rot in the relationship between the two sides.

The minister said he is serious about addressing unionist concerns after his position was questioned by both the DUP and UUP.

But Simon Coveney says the British Government needs to get serious about working together for a solution…………..

 

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has repeated his view that the continued impasse over the Brexit protocol could result in violence.

It comes amid uncertainty over British plans for legislation which would unilaterally scrap parts of the deal struck with the EU. That legislation has now been delayed for at least a week.

Doug Beattie, says public comments by the Taoiseach and Minister Coveney………

 

