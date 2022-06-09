‘Emergency budget needed as inflation hits 7.8%’ – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy is calling for an emergency budget to support workers and families as inflation hits its highest rate in four decades.

Inflation hit 7.8% in May, the biggest annual increase since 1984.

Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson, Deputy Pearse Doherty says this further highlights the need for targeted measures to support low and middle-income households.

The cost of diesel at some garages in Donegal has risen to over €2 a litre.

Deputy Doherty told the Nine til Noon Show earlier today that the Government has the power to reduce the cost of fuel: