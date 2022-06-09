Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Zealand ‘Burp-Tax’ comes into effect on livestock in 2025

Farmers in New Zealand are to become the first in the world to pay what has been labelled the ‘burp-tax’ for greenhouse gas emissions caused by their livestock.

It will come into force in 2025, and follows a partnership deal worked out by farming representatives and the government.

Climate scientist Peter Thorne says while the tax can’t be strictly linked to emissions from each animal, it will ensure the sustainability of both land and agricultural incomes.

New Zealand has around 10 million cows and 26 million sheep.

 

