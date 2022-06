Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle died yesterday, Wednesday June 8th at the age of 70, surrounded by his family.

Ray started his career as a potato farmer and then founded Largo Foods in 1981 . In 2006 the business man acquired leading crisp brand Tayto.

November 2010 seen the launch of the Tayto Park theme park and zoo in his home town of Ashbourne in Co Meath.