Joe Kernan feels Armagh are good enough to beat Donegal

Photo Geraldine Diver.

Donegal and Armagh will face off in Clones on Sunday for a place in the All Ireland quarter finals.

The game will be LIVE on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny, see highlandmotors.ie.

Donegal have beaten Armagh twice already this year but after last weeks win over the All Ireland Champions Tyrone, Joe Kernan feels Armagh are in a better position this time around.

The All Ireland winning Manager with the Orchard County has been speaking with Tom Comack and says Armagh are good enought to win in Clones on Sunday:

