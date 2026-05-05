Anthony Molloy new Cathaoirleach of Glenties

Cllr Anthony Molloy has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, taking over from Cllr Michael McClafferty.

Cllr Molloy was nominated by Cllr Brian Carr and seconded by Cllr John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh. Cllr Denis McGee proposed Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig for the position and he seconded the motion himself. Following a vote, Cllr Molloy was declared the winner.

The new Cathaoirleach said it was a proud day for himself and his family, adding that he looked forward to the role and hoped for a successful year ahead. Meanwhile, Cllr Brian Carr was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of the MD.

Following the election, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig congratulated Cllr Molloy and thanked Cllr McClafferty for his service, but raised what he described as an issue of equality.

He noted that in his 12 years as a councillor, he had served only one term as Cathaoirleach. He claimed the election of the Cathaoirleach was decided in Lifford in an attempt to ensure a specific group of councillors would not hold the chair across multiple districts, which he argued created an equality issue.