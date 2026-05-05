Boil water notice remains in place for Oileán Ghabhla

A boil water notice remains in place on Oileán Ghabhla as works continue to restore a permanent water supply.

Uisce Éireann says the notice, issued in April, is still required to protect the health of around 95 customers on the island.

An interim supply is currently in place while essential works progress to repair the undersea pipeline connection.

The utility says the restoration is complex, with planning and technical assessments ongoing before the notice can be lifted.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: