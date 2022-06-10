Mother of murdered Danielle hopeful that Goa trial will be expedited

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin who was killed in Goa five years ago says she is hopeful of a quick conclusion to the trial of the man accused of her rape and murder.

It follows a high level meeting in India between Goa’s Chief Minister, and two high level diplomats from Ireland and Britain.

Danielle had been travelling on a British passport at the time.

Vikat Bhagat is accused of the rape and murder of Buncrana based Danielle, who was found dead on March 14th 2017.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan told the Irish Daily Star she is hopeful that yesterday’s meeting will help speed up Bhagat’s trial, which began in April 2018, but has been beset by delays.

The Consul General of Ireland Gerry Kelly and Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner in Western India met with Goa’s Chief Minister to seek the quick conclusion of the trial.

Mr Kelly gave the Chief Minister a letter from Ms Brannigan requesting that the trial be expedited, and expressing her fear that she will never get justice for Danielle.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Mr Kelly and the Deputy High Commissioner said ensuring a quick conclusion to the trial is a significant priority for the two governments, as well as for Danielle’s family.