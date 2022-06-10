Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mother of murdered Danielle hopeful that Goa trial will be expedited

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin who was killed in Goa five years ago says she is hopeful of a quick conclusion to the trial of the man accused of her rape and murder.

It follows a high level meeting in India between Goa’s Chief Minister, and two high level diplomats from Ireland and Britain.

Danielle had been travelling on a British passport at the time.

Vikat Bhagat is accused of the rape and murder of Buncrana based Danielle, who was found dead on March 14th 2017.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan told the Irish Daily Star she is hopeful that yesterday’s meeting will help speed up Bhagat’s trial, which began in April 2018, but has been beset by delays.

The Consul General of Ireland Gerry Kelly and Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner in Western India met with Goa’s Chief Minister to seek the quick conclusion of the trial.

Mr Kelly gave the Chief Minister a letter from Ms Brannigan requesting that the trial be expedited, and expressing her fear that she will never get justice for Danielle.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Mr Kelly and the Deputy High Commissioner said ensuring a quick conclusion to the trial is a significant priority for the two governments, as well as for Danielle’s family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 testing to cease at the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town

10 June 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Decision to remove angiogram service was taken ‘too casually’

10 June 2022
N56
Audio, News, Top Stories

McClafferty will not support new Development Plan if N56 access issues aren’t addressed

10 June 2022
poster john mcder-435x348
News

Photography competition celebrating ‘Volunteers in Action’ opens for entries

10 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test centre
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 testing to cease at the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town

10 June 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Decision to remove angiogram service was taken ‘too casually’

10 June 2022
N56
Audio, News, Top Stories

McClafferty will not support new Development Plan if N56 access issues aren’t addressed

10 June 2022
poster john mcder-435x348
News

Photography competition celebrating ‘Volunteers in Action’ opens for entries

10 June 2022
luh new 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former surgeon has no confidence LUH will be functioning as a proper general hospital in 30 years

10 June 2022
AIB Ballyshannon staff members Darragh Fallon Mark Crawford Branch Manager Aoife Branley Brigid Boyle Angela McGroary Ger Dolan
News

AIB launch charity fund in Ballyshannon

10 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube