Watch/Listen: Donegal Rally Preview with Gareth McHale and David Bogie

 

David Bogie on Atlantic Drive

The 2022 Donegal International Rally is just around the corner with drivers and crews excited to be returning to the county after a three absence.

This years event marks the 50th anniversary of the first Donegal Rally in 1972.

Since then, there has been 64 winners of the International and National rallies combined.

Among them, Kildare based driver Gareth McHale – who just like his father Austin is a two time winner in Donegal, taking the title in 2009 and 2010.

Gareth is back in the sport after a lengthy sabbatical but is finding his love for the sport again in a right hand drive Polo.

Click below to listen to Gareth in conversation with Oisin Kelly:

Scotland’s David Bogie is a two time winner of the National rally which was introduced in 2003.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, David is very much looking forward to a return to Donegal and hopes his Escort can be competitive again this time around:

2010 winners Gareth McHale & Brian Murphy on Malin Head. Photo Kevin Glendenning.
