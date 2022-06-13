Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry and Clare to be the first quarter final at Croke Park

The CCCC have fixed the match details for the quarter final stage of the All Ireland series with all games at Croke Park.

Ulster Champions Derry will play Clare on Saturday 25th June at 3.45pm with the second game at 6pm between Dublin and Cork.

Then on Sunday 26th, Armagh meet Galway at 1.45pm and Kerry take on Mayo at 4pm.

All games have to finish on the day.

If Derry come through against Clare they will meet the winners of Armagh and Galway in the first semi final on the weekend of the 9th July.

The full quarter final and semi final schedule is below:

25.06.2022 (Sat) GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Quarter-Finals
15:45 An Clár v Doire
18:00 Áth Cliath v Corcaigh

26.06.2022 (Sun) GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Quarter-Finals
13:45 Ard Mhacha v Gaillimh
16:00 Ciarraí v Maigh Eo

09.07.2022 (Sat) GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Semi-Final
17:30 An Clár/Doire v Ard Mhacha/Gaillimh

10.07.2022 (Sun) GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Semi-Final
15:30 Áth Cliath/Corcaigh v Ciarraí/Maigh Eo

