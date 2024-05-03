Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

A motorist has been fined after being caught recording the scene of a crash in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gardai say they were responding to the collision when they observed a driver recording the scene on their mobile phone as they passed by.

The novice motorist was subsequently stopped and handed a €120 fine and 3 penalty points.

Gardai are asking people to never record or photograph the scene of road traffic collisions. To do so, they say, is disrespectful to those involved in the crash and may cause extra distress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

3 May 2024
IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

3 May 2024
2405021948DL02 - Donegal, Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Was there a possible earthquake in Donegal last night?

3 May 2024
irish passport
News, Top Stories

Passport Office urging people to apply early ahead of summer

3 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears rise in cost of fuel hitting rural counties like Donegal the hardest

3 May 2024
IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

3 May 2024
2405021948DL02 - Donegal, Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Was there a possible earthquake in Donegal last night?

3 May 2024
irish passport
News, Top Stories

Passport Office urging people to apply early ahead of summer

3 May 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

35 year old man charged after drugs seizure at checkpoint in Strabane

3 May 2024
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to pay first official visit to NI today

3 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube