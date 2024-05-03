Novice driver caught recording scene of crash in Letterkenny

A motorist has been fined after being caught recording the scene of a crash in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gardai say they were responding to the collision when they observed a driver recording the scene on their mobile phone as they passed by.

The novice motorist was subsequently stopped and handed a €120 fine and 3 penalty points.

Gardai are asking people to never record or photograph the scene of road traffic collisions. To do so, they say, is disrespectful to those involved in the crash and may cause extra distress.