Was there a possible earthquake in Donegal last night?

It appears there was a minor earthquake in Donegal last night.

A small tremor was recorded on St Columba’s College, Stranorlar’s seismometer.

Teacher, Mr Brendan O’Donoghue says he heard what sounded like scraping, similar to snow sliding off the roof at around 8pm last night.

He then discovered a clear, local signal on the seismograph.

It’s believed the earthquake occurred around 10km from Ballybofey.

He is asking anyone if they heard or felt what they thought was an earthquake to contact him on bodonoghue@stcolumbasstranorlar.ie

IMG_6713
News, Top Stories

