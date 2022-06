With the inter-county season now done for the men, the focus for the clubs will turn to the club championship later in the summer.

The draw for the 2022 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Football Championships will take place next Tuesday evening 21st June at 6.30pm, in the Abbey Hotel.

The format for the senior intermediate and junior championships will remain the same as last year.

The draw will be broadcast live on the Official Donegal Facebook page and on Radio na Gaeltachta.