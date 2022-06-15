Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Grant, McLaughlin & Barrett named in Ireland squad

The Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad are travelling to Turkey today ahead of a nine-day training camp and three Donegal players have been named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Vera Pauw’s sides play Georgia on Monday week, as well as a friendly with the Philippines on Sunday.

Ciara Grant (Hearts) and Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion) are among the listed midfielders while Amber Barrett (FC Koln) has been included in the five forwards.

Pauw has given a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.

Peamount United forward Stephanie Roche is recalled to the squad for the first time since November 2019, when she earned her 55th senior cap in the draw away to Greece.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)

