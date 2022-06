There are tentative signs house price inflation is slowing, despite price rises of 14 percent in the past year.

Outside of Dublin, the area that saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border, which includes Donegal, at 22.1%

The mid-point price of a home bought in the past year was 286-thousand euro.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank, Austin Hughes, says annual house price inflation figures for April are slightly lower than those reported in March: