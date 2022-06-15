Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Slovakian or Lithuanian opposition should Derry progress in Europe

A date with Motherwell awaits Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League, if they see off Bala Town in the first qualifying round.

St Patrick’s Athletic will play Sfîntul Gheorghe of Moldova or Slovenian side Mura in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Saints went into the second qualifying round due to the exclusion of Russian clubs from the competition.

If Derry City get past FC Riga, they’ll play either MFK Ruzomberok of Slovakia or FK Kauno Zalagiris of Lithuania.

Shamrock Rovers face a stern test in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, if they beat Hibernians of Malta.

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, or Sutjeska of Montenegro await if they get through.

