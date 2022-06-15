Three security alerts in Derry

Police in Derry are currently dealing with three different security alerts in the city.

Police received a report this afternoon that devices had been left in three areas of the city – The Diamond, Shipquay Street and Lisnagelvin.

The areas have been closed off and buildings have been evacuated.

Police are advising the public of potential disruption to traffic, residents and businesses.

Inspector Tim McCullough said, “We recognise that as we work to make these scenes safe, there may be an impact on traffic, to local residents and businesses.

“Our officers are at these scenes in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street area and Lisnagelvin area and we ask that you adhere to any directions in place.

“We will work to keep disruption to a minimum, however, your safety is our priority and we will not take any chances.

“We ask for your co-operation and patience as we deal with these incidents and we will keep you updated.”