Truth about housing crisis being spoken in a powerful way – Doherty

 

The Tanaiste says he will not criticise the President for his comments about housing, because ‘some of what he said was true’.

That sentiment has been echoed by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who says the truth about the housing crisis is being spoken in a powerful way.

Yesterday, Michael D Higgins said housing in Ireland is no longer a crisis, it’s a disaster.

Speaking in the Dail today Deputy Doherty called on the government to change track and invest in affordable housing.

He says the sad reality is that owning a house has become a pipe dream for young generations:

