Climate debate highlights the importance of lowering the voting age – Pringle

A Donegal TD says it’s vital that the voting age be lowered so that young people’s voices are heard in the climate debate.

Deputy Thomas Pringle is bringing a bill forward next week on lowering the voting age to 16.

He says the voices of young people must be part of the climate debate, as they are the ones who will be most affected by it.

Last week West Donegal teenager Finlay Thompson was part of a group of young people who addressed the Seanad on climate and the environment.

Deputy Pringle says they deserve to be heard…………………