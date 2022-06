The Premier Division season resumes this weekend and among the ties, Derry City host Drogheda Untied on Friday at the Brandywell.

Having lead at the top for a large part of the early stages of the campaign, a winless run in their last six games before the break seen them drop to third, nine points of the defending champions Shamrock Rovers.

Speaking to Kevin McLaughlin, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says it’s a big game to get back into action: