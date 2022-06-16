Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mistake identified in Irish version of Leaving Cert Higher Level Maths Paper 2

Leaving, Cert, Results

It’s emerged there was a mistake in the Irish version of the Leaving Cert Higher Level Mathematics Paper 2.

The error happened in the Irish version of Question 8(b) for students who sat the paper on Monday morning.

The State Examinations Commission’s confirmed the error, which may have been a cause of confusion for candidates which it says it regrets.

It says students cannot be disadvantaged and this will be taken fully into account when marking the work of candidates who answered the paper through Irish.

It says the English version of the paper was unaffected.

