Callum Devine and Matt Edwards battle it out after three stages of the Donegal Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan of Kerry lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after the first three stages of the event near (Dooish Hill) Manorcunningham, (An Grianan) Newtowncunningham and (Mouldy Hill) between Bridgend and Buncrana.

They lead by 8.4 seconds in their VW Polo GTI R5 ahead of Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2 while Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VX Polo were 14.4 seconds further adrift in third.

Meiron Evans and Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo GTI R5 were in fourth 2.3 seconds back.

Tarmac championship leaders Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were in fifth place in their Ford Fiesta a further 7.8 seconds behind.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, who had a spin on stage one, were at six just 1.5 seconds back with Declan Boyle and James Boyle at seven 8.3 seconds behind them.

The top ten was made up by Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty (the 2019 winner) Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan and Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson.

Initially the road surface was wet but it dried up quickly as the day wore on.

Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney in their Ford Escort are 11th overall and lead class 14.

Devine was the fastest over the first three stages.

