Callum Devine and Matt Edwards battle it out after three stages of the Donegal Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan of Kerry lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after the first three stages of the event near (Dooish Hill) Manorcunningham, (An Grianan) Newtowncunningham and (Mouldy Hill) between Bridgend and Buncrana. 

They lead by 8.4 seconds in their VW Polo GTI R5 ahead of Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2 while Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VX Polo were 14.4 seconds further adrift in third.

Meiron Evans and Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo GTI R5 were in fourth 2.3 seconds back.

Tarmac championship leaders Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were in fifth place in their Ford Fiesta a further 7.8 seconds behind.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, who had a spin on stage one, were at six just 1.5 seconds back with Declan Boyle and James Boyle at seven 8.3 seconds behind them.

The top ten was made up by Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty (the 2019 winner) Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan and Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson.

Initially the road surface was wet but it dried up quickly as the day wore on. 

Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney in their Ford Escort are 11th overall and lead class 14.

Devine was the fastest over the first three stages.

Top 20

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS3 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 (=) 2 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 O/A 7:41.4 0:00 21:28.1
2 (=) 5 Matt Edwards/David Moynihan Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 O/A 7:41.7 0:00 21:36.5 0:08.4 0:08.4
3 (=) 4 Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble VW Polo RC2 O/A 7:45.9 0:00 21:50.9 0:22.8 0:14.4
4 (+2) 7 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 1 7:42.3 0:00 21:53.2 0:25.1 0:02.3
5 (-1) 3 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes Hyundai I20 R5 RC2 2 7:53.9 0:00 22:01.0 0:32.9 0:07.8
6 (-1) 9 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy Ford Fiesta 24 1 7:52.2 0:00 22:02.5 0:34.4 0:01.5
7 (+1) 8 Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly Ford Fiesta 25 1 7:53.5 0:00 22:10.8 0:42.7 0:08.3
8 (-1) 1 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty Ford Fiesta 25 2 7:58.4 0:00 22:11.5 0:43.4 0:00.7
9 (+2) 6 Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 3 7:59.2 0:00 22:21.2 0:53.1 0:09.7
10 (-1) 11 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson Ford Fiesta RC2 4 8:03.0 0:00 22:22.4 0:54.3 0:01.2
11 (-1) 21 Damien Tourish/Domhnall McAlaney Ford Escort 14 1 8:07.9 0:00 22:28.3 1:00.2 0:05.9
12 (+3) 15 Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 5 7:57.8 0:00 22:29.5 1:01.4 0:01.2
13 (-1) 17 David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan Ford Fiesta RC2 6 8:04.0 0:00 22:30.3 1:02.2 0:00.8
14 (-1) 25 Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore Darrian T90 GTR 14 2 8:06.0 0:00 22:32.6 1:04.5 0:02.3
15 (+3) 22 James Stafford/Thomas Scallan Darrian T90 GTR 14 3 7:59.4 0:00 22:35.5 1:07.4 0:02.9
16 (=) 12 Seamus Leonard/John McCaffrey Ford Fiesta RC2 7 8:06.0 0:00 22:40.0 1:11.9 0:04.5
17 (+2) 16 Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney Ford Fiesta R5 MK2 RC2 8 8:11.5 0:00 22:48.1 1:20.0 0:08.1
18 (+2) 18 Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty Ford Escort 14 4 8:11.6 0:00 22:48.4 1:20.3 0:00.3
19 (+3) 20 Daniel McKenna/Andrew Grennan Ford Escort Mk2 14 5 8:09.0 0:00 22:54.9 1:26.8 0:06.5
20 (+3) 23 Declan Gallagher/Derek Heena Toyota Starlet RWD 14 6 8:10.8 0:00 22:58.1 1:30.0 0:03.2

 

