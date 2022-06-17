Callum Devine and Matt Edwards battle it out after three stages of the Donegal Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan of Kerry lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after the first three stages of the event near (Dooish Hill) Manorcunningham, (An Grianan) Newtowncunningham and (Mouldy Hill) between Bridgend and Buncrana.
They lead by 8.4 seconds in their VW Polo GTI R5 ahead of Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2 while Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VX Polo were 14.4 seconds further adrift in third.
Meiron Evans and Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo GTI R5 were in fourth 2.3 seconds back.
Tarmac championship leaders Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were in fifth place in their Ford Fiesta a further 7.8 seconds behind.
Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, who had a spin on stage one, were at six just 1.5 seconds back with Declan Boyle and James Boyle at seven 8.3 seconds behind them.
The top ten was made up by Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty (the 2019 winner) Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan and Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson.
Initially the road surface was wet but it dried up quickly as the day wore on.
Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney in their Ford Escort are 11th overall and lead class 14.
Devine was the fastest over the first three stages.
Top 20
|O/A
|Car
|Driver/Codriver
|Make
|Class
|Pos
|SS3
|Road
|Total
|Diff 1st
|Diff Prev
|1 (=)
|2
|Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan
|VW Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|O/A
|7:41.4
|0:00
|21:28.1
|2 (=)
|5
|Matt Edwards/David Moynihan
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|RC2
|O/A
|7:41.7
|0:00
|21:36.5
|0:08.4
|0:08.4
|3 (=)
|4
|Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble
|VW Polo
|RC2
|O/A
|7:45.9
|0:00
|21:50.9
|0:22.8
|0:14.4
|4 (+2)
|7
|Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson
|VW Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1
|7:42.3
|0:00
|21:53.2
|0:25.1
|0:02.3
|5 (-1)
|3
|Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes
|Hyundai I20 R5
|RC2
|2
|7:53.9
|0:00
|22:01.0
|0:32.9
|0:07.8
|6 (-1)
|9
|Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy
|Ford Fiesta
|24
|1
|7:52.2
|0:00
|22:02.5
|0:34.4
|0:01.5
|7 (+1)
|8
|Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly
|Ford Fiesta
|25
|1
|7:53.5
|0:00
|22:10.8
|0:42.7
|0:08.3
|8 (-1)
|1
|Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty
|Ford Fiesta
|25
|2
|7:58.4
|0:00
|22:11.5
|0:43.4
|0:00.7
|9 (+2)
|6
|Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|RC2
|3
|7:59.2
|0:00
|22:21.2
|0:53.1
|0:09.7
|10 (-1)
|11
|Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|4
|8:03.0
|0:00
|22:22.4
|0:54.3
|0:01.2
|11 (-1)
|21
|Damien Tourish/Domhnall McAlaney
|Ford Escort
|14
|1
|8:07.9
|0:00
|22:28.3
|1:00.2
|0:05.9
|12 (+3)
|15
|Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan
|VW Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|5
|7:57.8
|0:00
|22:29.5
|1:01.4
|0:01.2
|13 (-1)
|17
|David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|6
|8:04.0
|0:00
|22:30.3
|1:02.2
|0:00.8
|14 (-1)
|25
|Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore
|Darrian T90 GTR
|14
|2
|8:06.0
|0:00
|22:32.6
|1:04.5
|0:02.3
|15 (+3)
|22
|James Stafford/Thomas Scallan
|Darrian T90 GTR
|14
|3
|7:59.4
|0:00
|22:35.5
|1:07.4
|0:02.9
|16 (=)
|12
|Seamus Leonard/John McCaffrey
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|7
|8:06.0
|0:00
|22:40.0
|1:11.9
|0:04.5
|17 (+2)
|16
|Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney
|Ford Fiesta R5 MK2
|RC2
|8
|8:11.5
|0:00
|22:48.1
|1:20.0
|0:08.1
|18 (+2)
|18
|Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty
|Ford Escort
|14
|4
|8:11.6
|0:00
|22:48.4
|1:20.3
|0:00.3
|19 (+3)
|20
|Daniel McKenna/Andrew Grennan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|5
|8:09.0
|0:00
|22:54.9
|1:26.8
|0:06.5
|20 (+3)
|23
|Declan Gallagher/Derek Heena
|Toyota Starlet RWD
|14
|6
|8:10.8
|0:00
|22:58.1
|1:30.0
|0:03.2