Conference on dereliction being held in Letterkenny next month

The Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter in conjunction with Letterkenny Tidy Towns is hosting a conference on dereliction next month.

The conference will feature a variety of local and international experts on the issue of dereliction, and will explore how unoccupied buildings can be used to rejuvenate towns as well as provide much needed housing.

The conference will take place in Dillons Hotel on Friday the 22nd of July.

Donnan Harvey is the Secretary of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter.

He says that it’s important that derelict buildings are brought back to life – and that the Government takes ideas from successful renovation schemes in other countries: