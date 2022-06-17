Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Dangerously defective” vehicle seized by Buncrana Gardaí

Buncrana Gardaí say that they seized a “dangerously defective” vehicle yesterday, as a part of a number of road traffic offences detected by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit yesterday.

Gardaí say that the vehicle in question was stopped as its driver was observed not wearing a seatbelt – and that after the vehicle was stopped, it was found to be dangerously defective and subsequently seized.

The vehicle was seized and Gardaí say a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice will issue in relation to the seatbelt offence.

Gardaí say two further road traffic offenses were detected by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit yesterday – the first being a car caught speeding at 144 hm/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

A learner driver was also given a Fixed Charge Notice and had their car seized after being observed overtaking in a dangerous manner at an accident blackspot.

Gardaí say the learner driver will now receive a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice and that their vehicle was seized under the Clancy Amendment.

Gardaí wish to remind all Learner Permit drivers that they must be accompanied by a qualified driver.

