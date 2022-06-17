Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Day One – Callum Devine the leader ahead of Matt Edwards after titanic battle

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan lead after day one

Derry’s Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan of Kerry lead the Joule Donegal International Rally after day one of the event near (Dooish Hill) Manorcunningham, (An Grianan) Newtowncunningham, and (Mouldy Hill) Bridgend/Buncrana.

They have an  unofficial lead of 5.8 seconds in their VW Polo GTI R5 over British Rally champion Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a VW Polo were 29.1 seconds further adrift in third.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were in fourth place in their Ford Fiesta a further 4 seconds behind. Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson ended the day in fifth in their VW Polo GTI R5 some 10.9 seconds further back.

Sam Moffett, the 2019 winner, was sixth while the top ten was completed by Declan Boyle, Desi Henry, Gary Jennings, and Kevin Gallagher.

Gallagher and Ryan Moore, in a Darrian T90 GTR, were the class 14 leaders ahead of James Stafford and Thomas Scallan in another Darrian, just 1.7 seconds further back.

Initially the road surface was wet but it dried up quickly as the day wore on. 

Divine was quickest over the first three stages before service. Edwards was marginally quicker on stage four but Devine just had the edge on stage 5. However on the final stage of the day Edwards got the best time to cut the deficit to 5.8 seconds.

Top 20 – unofficial

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS6 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 (=) 2 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 O/A 7:27.6 0:00 42:13.1
2 (=) 5 Matt Edwards/David Moynihan Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 O/A 7:24.7 0:00 42:18.9 0:05.8 0:05.8
3 (=) 4 Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble VW Polo RC2 O/A 7:30.6 0:00 42:48.0 0:34.9 0:29.1
4 (=) 3 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes Hyundai I20 R5 RC2 1 7:29.7 0:00 42:52.0 0:38.9 0:04.0
5 (=) 7 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 2 7:32.1 0:00 43:02.9 0:49.8 0:10.9
6 (=) 1 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty Ford Fiesta 25 1 7:35.8 0:00 43:13.2 1:00.1 0:10.3
7 (=) 8 Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly Ford Fiesta 25 2 7:38.8 0:00 43:17.5 1:04.4 0:04.3
8 (=) 11 Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson Ford Fiesta RC2 3 7:38.5 0:00 43:35.0 1:21.9 0:17.5
9 (+2) 9 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy Ford Fiesta 24 1 7:43.1 0:00 43:56.3 1:43.2 0:21.3
10 (-1) 25 Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore Darrian T90 GTR 14 1 7:47.3 0:00 43:58.0 1:44.9 0:01.7
11 (+1) 22 James Stafford/Thomas Scallan Darrian T90 GTR 14 2 7:46.1 0:00 43:59.7 1:46.6 0:01.7
12 (-2) 21 Damien Tourish/Domhnall McAlaney Ford Escort 14 3 7:50.2 0:00 44:03.3 1:50.2 0:03.6
13 (=) 17 David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan Ford Fiesta RC2 4 7:44.3 0:00 44:03.9 1:50.8 0:00.6
14 (=) 34 Enda O’Brien/John Butler VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 5 7:48.1 0:00 44:18.8 2:05.7 0:14.9
15 (+3) 16 Joseph McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney Ford Fiesta R5 MK2 RC2 6 7:47.6 0:00 44:28.6 2:15.5 0:09.8
16 (+1) 23 Declan Gallagher/Derek Heena Toyota Starlet RWD 14 4 7:47.9 0:00 44:28.9 2:15.8 0:00.3
17 (-2) 18 Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty Ford Escort 14 5 7:55.3 0:00 44:30.6 2:17.5 0:01.7
18 (+1) 26 Gary Kiernan/Daren O’Brien Ford Escort 14 6 7:51.2 0:00 44:33.5 2:20.4 0:02.9
19 (-3) 12 Seamus Leonard/John McCaffrey Ford Fiesta RC2 7 7:54.5 0:00 44:33.8 2:20.7 0:00.3
20 (=) 20 Daniel McKenna/Andrew Grennan Ford Escort Mk2 14 7 7:53.4 0:00 44:39.5 2:26.4 0:05.7
Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday June 17th

17 June 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Man injured after collision close to rally stage

17 June 2022
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. visited BIM’s National Fisheries College in Greencastle today, to officially launch new high tech simulator suites that will enable skipper students to pilot and berth a vessel and navigate it through adverse weather conditions. Pictured with Garvan Meehan, Principal and Senior Natuical Instructors, John Kelly and John O'Mahony. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Simulator unveiled at BIM’s training college in Greencastle

17 June 2022
bunbegcc2
News, Top Stories

No plans to restore Bunbeg cliff rescue service

17 June 2022
