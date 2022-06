Chris Ashmore was based at service on Day 1 of the Joule Donegal International Rally. As the day came to a close he spoke with the men at the front Callum Devine & Matt Edwards:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/6-RALLY-1.mp3

The modified race is being lead by Kevin Gallagher & James Stafford in Darrion’s:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/6-RALLY-2.mp3