List of road closures for Donegal Rally confirmed

The full list of road closures for this weekend’s Donegal International Rally has been confirmed.

Road Closures Friday June 17th:

Dooish Hill (Stages 1 + 4) 10:30am-5:30pm: L-1194-1, L-1194-2, L-1214-6, L-5084-1, L-5134-1, L-5164-1, L-1224-2, L-1224-1, L-1264-3, L-5194-2, L-8171-3, L-8171-2, L-8271-1, L-2091-2.

Townlands: Veagh, Drumbarnett, Castleblaugh, Ryelands, Lismoghry, Ardagh, Tober, Listicall Upper, Tullyannan.

Grianan (Stages 2 + 5) 11:00am-6:00pm: L-2121-1, L-2111-1, L-1991-1, L-7971-2, L-7971-1, L-1971-4, L-1981-1, L-1991-2, L-7981-1.

Townlands: Leitrim, Bogay Glebe, Drumbarret/Gortinlieve, Bohullion Upper, Toulett, Carrowreagh.

Mouldy Hill (Stages 3 + 6) 11:45am-6:30pm: L-7331-2, L-7391-1, L-7371-1, L-1831-1, L-7331-1, L-7331-2, L-7341-1, L-7261-3, L-7211-2, L-7211-1, L-7411-2, L-7411-1.

Townlands: Letter, Craigtown, Carrowmullan, Rooskey,Ballynahone, Letter, Annaslee, Monreagh, Monreagh, Crislaghkeel, Crislaghkeel.

 

Road Closures Saturday June 18th:

Carnhill (Stages 8 + 10 + 13) 8:00am-6:00pm: L-5894-1, L-5832-1, L-58422, L-5702-1, L-1572-2, L-1572-1, L-1382-1, L-5862-1, L-5882-1, L-5892-1, L-1412-2, L-14122, R-249-4, L-1352-4, L-1352-3, L-1352-2

Townlands: Cashelshanaghan, Booragh, Ards Big, Breagh, Ards Little, Ballyarr, Gortraverin, Mullagheep, Grovehall, Drumman, Moyagh and Forquar.

Fanad Head (Stages 8 + 11 + 14) 8:50am-7:30pm: L-5022-1, L-1112-1, R-247-22, L-1072-9, L-10724, L-50322-2, L-5042-1, L-1072-7, L-1072-6, L-5012-1, L-1072-5, R-247-24, L-5022-1, L-1112-1, R-247-22, L-1072-1, L-50623, L-50622-1, L-50621-1.

Townlands: Croaghross, Doaghcrabbin, Carryblagh, Drumavohy, Ballybolagan, Doaghbeg, Ballincrick, Ballynabrocky, Ballure, Ballymichael, Shannaghdoo, Rinmore, Ballyhiernan, Rinboy, Tonbane glebe and Fallaneas.

Knockalla (Stages 9 + 12) 8:50am-5:00pm: L-5432-2, L-5462-1, R-247-10, R-268-1, L-11826, L-54624, L-11824-1, R-247-12, L-5472-1, L-1172-5, L-1172-4, R-268-4, R-268-5

Townlands: Meenreagh, Oughterlin, Legland, Newtown Carrowdoon, Clondallon, Newbridge, Drumhallagh Lower, Inniskill, Creeveoughter, Carrowreagh, Tirlagdan, Lurganbrack, Bunnaton and Magherawarden.

 

Road Closures Sunday June 19th:

Gartan (Stages 15 +18) 10:15am-5:45pm: L-1432-1, L-6282-1, L-6292-1, L-1512-2, R-251-6, L-1462-2, L-1462-1, R-251-7, R-251-8.

Townlands: Drumlurgagh, Doon, Cloncarney, Terhillion, Tiragus, Kilmore, Glebe, Churchtown, Carrownatrasna, Whitehall and Lossett.

High Glen (Stages 16 + 19) 11:00am-6:30pm: L-1212-1, L-1212-2, L-1212-3, L-1192-3, L-1212-4, L-1212-5, L-1212-6, L-1212-7, L-12123.

Townlands: Derriscleigh, Glenieraragh, Glenmenagh, Glenineeng, Glen Village, High Glen, Cool upper, Cool Lower and Carmoney.

Atlantic Drive (Stages 17 + 20) 11:40-7:00pm: L-5112-1, L-5112-2, L-1012-1, L-50922, L-5092-1, L-1012-2, L-1012-3, L-1022-1, L-1032-3, L-1032-2, L-1032-1.

Townlands: Magherbeg, Derrycassin, Larganreagh, Downings, Downies, Ardbane,Glenoory, Glebe, Clontallagh, Kinnalargy, Rosepenna, Ballyohagan and Doagh.

 

