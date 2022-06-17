Missing person found safe and well

Lough Swilly RNLI was paged this morning at 4.30am by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to launch their In-Shore Lifeboat to help search for a person reported missing in the Rathmullan area.

Shortly after, the All-Weather Lifeboat was also paged.

After a short search, it was reported the person was found safe and well.

Both boats returned to Buncana, refuelled and made ready for service.

Remember if you’re in difficulty or see someone in trouble in or on the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.