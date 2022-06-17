No plans to restore Bunbeg cliff rescue service

A Councillor has slammed the government’s decision not to restore cliff rescue services to Bunbeg Coast Guard Station.

The cliff rescue service was removed a number of years ago and the provision of cliff rescue services in Donegal is currently provided by the Greencastle, Mulroy and Killybegs Coast Guard Units.

The Department of Transport confirmed there are no plans to reinstate the facility in Bunbeg and added there is an ability to transport any of the three units in the county.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says removal of the service from Bunbeg was a shameful cost-cutting measure and called for the important service to be reinstated…