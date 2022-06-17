Pringle calls for full inquiry into Stranorlar abuse scandal

The HSE has confirmed that it has shared the validation report which uncovered further abuse at Ard Greíne Court in Stranorlar with Gardai.

The report contains information on abuse against residents at the facility carried out by 11 other residents between 1991 and 2002.

It’s in addition to the alleged abuse carried out by a resident known as Brandon.

In a statement, the HSE says they will meet with Gardai once they have considered the report.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle in the Dail renewed his calls for a public inquiry into the HSE management of disability services in Donegal and nationally.

Responding to Deputy Pringle, Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte confirmed that communication between herself and the HSE is ongoing: