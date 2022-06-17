Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Protests over cost of living being held in Derry tomorrow

A Day of Action on the Cost of Living Crisis is being held tomorrow in Derry, Strabane, and elsewhere across the North.

The Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign will be holding a series of actions in local communities this Saturday, followed by a short protest at 1pm at Newmarket Street by Millennium Forum in the City Centre.

Goretti Horgan of the Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign says the protests are demanding a range of immediate measures to tackle the difficulties brought by rising prices…

Public asked to get Covid boosters ahead of potential Autumn vaccination programme

Protests over cost of living being held in Derry tomorrow

Road safety appeal made as Donegal Rally begins

Public sector pay talks halt without agreement

