Public asked to get Covid boosters ahead of potential Autumn vaccination programme

Anyone at high risk of Covid-19 is being asked to get their booster vaccine now so they will be ready for a potential autumn jab.

The HSE has been monitoring an increase in Covid cases across the country recently.

The rise has been blamed on emerging variants of Omicron with the health service reiterating that vaccination can help you avoid infection.

Damien McCallion is the HSE’s National Lead for the Vaccination Programme – he says officials are yet to decide on if another jab will be needed later this year, and is encouraging people to get their booster now…